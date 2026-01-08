JEE Main 2026 exam city slip out for session 1, steps to download
Candidates can download the document from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city intimation slips for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. Candidates can download the document from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
To download the document, they need to enter the following details:
- Country of residence
- State of residence
- Question paper medium
- Displayed security pin
How to download JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip
- Go to the official website and open the exam city intimation slip link displayed on the home page
- Enter the requested information in the login window.
- Submit and check the exam city slip.
NTA said that the exam city slip is not the same as the admit card for JEE Main session 1. This document only informs candidates of the locations of their exam centres.
“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the official notification.
For further information, candidates can visit the official website.
