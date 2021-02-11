The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains for the February session on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the agency will conduct the JEE Mains in four sessions in wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The first session of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

How to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

JEE Main exam pattern:

Paper 1 of JEE Mains 2021 for Bachelor's of Engineering courses will be held in the computer-based test mode. Paper 2A (B. Architecture), Mathematics (Part-I), and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in Computer Based Test mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning) consists of two parts, i.e. Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III).