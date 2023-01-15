JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1 likely soon, NTA JEE exam in 10 days

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Main examination in next 10 days. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1 is expected to release soon. Latest Updates on JEE Main Admit Card 2023

As per the official notification, the admit card for NTA JEE will release in third week of January 2023 and will be available on the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exact date of release of admit card has not been released by the Agency yet.

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. B.Arch and B.Planning paper will be conducted for 3 hours 30 minutes.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.