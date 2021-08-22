Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE main admit card released for last session exam, download now
  • JEE main admit card has been released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit card has been released for the last session of the engineering entrance exam of the year. The JEE main will be held from August 26 to September 2.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:09 AM IST

JEE main admit card has been released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit card has been released for the last session of the engineering entrance exam of the year. The JEE main will be held from August 26 to September 2.

Download JEE main admit card

"The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2021 for Session - 4 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21 August 2021 (Saturday) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the NTA has said.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 4 along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in," the exam conducting agency has informed candidates.

Over 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for this session of JEE main 2021, as per the data shared by the exam conducting body.

JEE main admit card: Know how to download

• Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

• Click on JEE Main admit card link

• Enter the registration details

• Submit the details

• Get the JEE main admit card

• Take a printout

The exam is being held in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

