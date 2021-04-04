JEE Main April 2021: Registration ends today, here's direct link to apply

JEE Main April 2021: The online registration process for the JEE Main April session will end on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Main April session exam online at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm. However, the last date to pay the application fee is April 5, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main April session examination on April 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021 in two shifts, out of which, the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for JEE Main April 2021:

• Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main 2021 registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of examination fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.