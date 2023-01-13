Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2023: Correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Exam 2023: Correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:23 AM IST

JEE Main Exam 2023 correction window opens today, January 13, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window on January 13, 2023 for JEE Main Exam 2023. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date to make changes in the application form is till January 14, 2023. Candidates can modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1.

As per the official notice, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. This is a one-time facility y extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31. The second session is scheduled for April 6,08, 10, 11, 12. The admit card will release next week on the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here

