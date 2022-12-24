JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students released

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice for JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1. The notice has been released only for Tamil Nadu students who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Agency has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in year 2021 can apply for the JEE Main exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.

This decision was taken after the Agency received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021.

The official notice reads, “due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.”

NTA has asked the candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee will have to follow the same rule i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in application form.

Official Notice Here