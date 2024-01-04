JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1: Image correction window opens at jeemain.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1 image correction window. Candidates who have filled the Joint Entrance Examination application form can check the image correction notice on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 1: Image correction window opens

The window to upload the correction photograph will remain open from January 4 to January 6, 2024.

The official notice reads, “It has been observed that the Photograph uploaded by few candidate for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 has not been found as per the required specifications, therefore, it has been decided to give an opportunity to candidates to upload the Photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application by opening the window to change their actual recent photograph on their respective online application forms as per schedule.”

The notice also mentions the specifications for candidate’s photograph.

JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates appearing for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will have to undergo frisking and biometric attendance after toilet breaks as well, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

The exam city and admit card for the same will be released in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

