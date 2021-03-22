JEE Main March answer key 2021: Last day to raise objections, here's direct link
- JEE Mains March answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections against the JEE Main March answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 1 pm.
JEE Mains March answer key 2021: The window to raise objections against the JEE Main provisional answer key for the March session will close on Monday, March 22, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the JEE Main March answer key on March 20, 2021, on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections against the JEE Main March answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 1 pm.
The agency had conducted the computer-based JEE main examination from March 16 to 18, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200 through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 3 pm on March 22, 2021.
Direct link to raise objections against JEE Mains March answer key 2021
How to raise objections against JEE Mains March answer key 2021:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display question papers and answer key challenge March 2021 session”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains March answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Raise objections by providing appropriate representations
Pay processing fee and submit
