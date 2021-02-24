JEE main Paper 1 BE and Btech exam 2021 underway
- The JEE Main February 2021 session began yesterday with B.Arch and B.Planning papers.
The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2021 exam for admission to BE and BTech programme began at 9am on Wednesday, February 24. The first shift will end at 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will start at 3pm.
This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session will be conducted till February 26. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
JEE Main examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 11 other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
The agency is conducting the JEE main 2021 at 852 examination centres across the country to maintain social distancing in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The JEE main examination will be conducted only in computer-based test mode.
The entrance examination is held for admission to various undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
JEE main examination will carry 90 MCQs. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. For each correct answer, the candidate will be rewarded with four marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers for Section B.
