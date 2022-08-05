Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:10 AM IST
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022 objection window closes today, August 5, 2022. Candidates can apply through the simple steps given below. 
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections
JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window today for JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022. The objection window will close down on August 5, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment should be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

Direct link to raise objections 

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the credentials.
  • Raise objections against the answer key.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains education
jee mains education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out