Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: Scores out, 24 candidates score 100 percentile

competitive exams
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:42 PM IST
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2022 have been declared. 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in Session 2. 
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination Main exam result can be checked through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This time, a total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 examination in B.E/ B.Tech (Paper 1). Out of the total 24 candidates, five each are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand.

Two female candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Assam have scored 100 percentile in this session. 18 students of general category, 2 candidates of EWS category, 4 candidates of OBC-NCL category have secured 100 percentile.

A total of 622034 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 540242 candidates have appeared for the exam. The Examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 Cities [including 17 cities outside India. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results on the official site of NTA JEE.

Topics
Monday, August 08, 2022
