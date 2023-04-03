Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link here

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Mains can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card through their application number and date of birth. For updates follow the JEE Mains Session 2 live blog.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

JEE Mains Session 2 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official of JEE Mains at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains hall ticket admit card. + 1 more
jee mains hall ticket admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out