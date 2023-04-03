Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released, know how to download

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2023 06:57 PM IST

NTA JEE Mains session 2 admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates can download the JEE Mains session 2 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards have been released for the scheduled for exam on April 6.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Mains session 2 examinations will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) is conducted for about 9.4 lacs candidates.

Link here

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Log in with your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains admit card.
jee mains admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out