JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released, know how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2. Candidates can download the JEE Mains session 2 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards have been released for the scheduled for exam on April 6. JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Mains session 2 examinations will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) is conducted for about 9.4 lacs candidates.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Log in with your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.