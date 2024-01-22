JEE Mains 2024: A list of important instructions all candidates should remember before entering examination hall

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024 session 1) is set to begin on January 24 and is set to be held from January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued admit cards, and candidates who will appear in the examination that day can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in. NTA has also issued exam city information slips to candidates. JEE Mains 2024: Important instructions all candidates should keep in mind before enter the exam hall. (HT File)

With only 48 hours left for the examinations, candidates are advised to remember a set of guidelines set by the NTA before they enter their respective examination centers. In this article, we will take a look at what these guidelines are:

Important instructions for candidates:

Candidates must report at the Examination Center well on time, ideally 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. Candidates may miss out on important instructions announced in the exam hall if they fail to arrive on time due to any reason. The candidate must show the downloaded/printed Admit Card from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall, when asked. The candidate’s identity may be verified by the authorized test centre staff on duty. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorized Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the examination under any. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the allotted seat, he/she could face cancellation of candidature. The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned, the NTA said in the official notice. The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. For queries or issues regarding the Computer Based Test, the candidates may contact on Helpline Numbers available on the JEE (Main) Website. If a candidate appears in more than one shift/date by furnishing wrong details, his/her candidature will be cancelled and the result will not be declared. No re-test would be done for candidates who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason.

