National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1 Day 4 Shift 1 examination. The Day 4 Shift 1 examination was conducted across the country from 9 am to 12 noon on January 31, 2024. JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Day 4 Shift 1 complete analysis here

Students who have appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy to moderate in difficulty level. They felt the paper was balanced. There were a total of 90 questions, and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Exam pattern

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Complete Analysis

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Calculus. More than one question asked from Matrices &Determinants, 3 D Geometry, Vectors and Circle. Other chapters included Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Function, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Area, Straight Line, Circle , Conic Sections with mixed concept questions. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy &Tricky.

Physics – Easy to Moderate. More weightage given to Electrostatics & Current Electricity. Other chapters included Kinematics, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, SHM, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry – Easy. Organic & Physical Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from Chemical Bonding, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, p-block elements, Solutions ,Atomic Structure, Chemical Kinetics, General Organic Chemistry, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Amines, , Aryl & Alkyl halides. Numerical based were mostly from Physical Chemistry.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(The analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.)