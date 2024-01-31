JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Day 4 Shift 1 complete analysis here
Jan 31, 2024 07:04 PM IST
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1 complete analysis for Day 4 Shift 1 is given here. Check.
National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1 Day 4 Shift 1 examination. The Day 4 Shift 1 examination was conducted across the country from 9 am to 12 noon on January 31, 2024.
Students who have appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy to moderate in difficulty level. They felt the paper was balanced. There were a total of 90 questions, and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Exam pattern
The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:
- Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
- Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
- Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Complete Analysis
- Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Calculus. More than one question asked from Matrices &Determinants, 3 D Geometry, Vectors and Circle. Other chapters included Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Function, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Area, Straight Line, Circle , Conic Sections with mixed concept questions. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy &Tricky.
- Physics – Easy to Moderate. More weightage given to Electrostatics & Current Electricity. Other chapters included Kinematics, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, SHM, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.
- Chemistry – Easy. Organic & Physical Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from Chemical Bonding, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, p-block elements, Solutions ,Atomic Structure, Chemical Kinetics, General Organic Chemistry, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Amines, , Aryl & Alkyl halides. Numerical based were mostly from Physical Chemistry.
In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry was Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.
(The analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres.)
