JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 LIVE: BE/BTech paper 1 admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main BE/BTech (paper 1) examination on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in. Hall tickets for the BArch/BPlanning (paper 2) examination scheduled for January 24 have already been released. JEE Mains 2024 paper 1 admit card live updates (jeemain.nta.ac.in)

JEE Main 2024 session 1 for the Engineering paper will take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. There will be two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Login credentials required to download the JEE Main admit card are application number and date of birth. When released, the direct link to download JEE Mains admit cards will be shared here.