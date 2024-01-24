JEE Mains 2024 begins today with paper 2, check exam day guidelines here

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 is scheduled to begin today, January 24. On the first day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the paper 2 or BArch and BPlanning examination in the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 admit card likely today; check live updates. JEE Mains 2024 begins today with paper 2(HT file)

Candidates can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.ac.in using this link:

JEE Main paper 2 admit card

The NTA has issued a set of guidelines for candidates. Here are some important points to remember: