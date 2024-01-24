JEE Mains 2024 begins today with paper 2, check exam day guidelines here
Jan 24, 2024 11:55 AM IST
NTA will conduct the paper 2 or BArch and BPlanning examination in the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 is scheduled to begin today, January 24. On the first day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the paper 2 or BArch and BPlanning examination in the second shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 admit card likely today; check live updates.
Candidates can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.ac.in using this link:
The NTA has issued a set of guidelines for candidates. Here are some important points to remember:
- Reach the test venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. No candidate will be given entry beyond the gate closing time.
- Candidates who did not register through the DigiLocker/ABC ID or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options have to report at least 1 hour earlier to get their biometrics recorded at the exam centre.
- Items allowed: Admit card (clear, colour printout on A4 paper), one passport-size photograph (same as the one used while applying for the exam), a valid and original photo ID (PAN/Aadhar with photo/driving license/voter ID/passport/e-Aadhar/ration card/Class 12 admit card).
- For the drawing test, the candidate must bring their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers and color pencil or crayons. Use of watercolours is not allowed.
- If a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, s/he should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.
- A4 size blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their names and roll numbers at the top of each of the sheets and must drop it along with the duly filled-in admit cards in the designated drop box without before leaving the examination hall. Failing to do it may result in non-evaluation answers.
- Diabetic students are allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the examination hall.
- Candidates have to enter the required details in the attendance sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature, left-hand thumb impression, and paste the photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.
