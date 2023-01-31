JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 moderate to easy paper, complete exam analysis here

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Mains Exam 2023 Shift 1 on January 31, 2023. The Paper 1 examination was conducted for candidates from 9 am to 12 noon. As per students review, Shift 1 exam was moderate to easy paper for Physics and Chemistry and tough for Mathematics section.

The reporting time for students was 8:20 am however the exam started sharp at 9:00 am. Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were total 90* questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

JEE Main Exam 2023: Paper Pattern

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper.

JEE Main Exam 2023: Difficulty Level

(4) The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 31st January,2023 (Forenoon Session).

• Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse, Definite Integrals, Area, Matrices, Probability, Statistics, Permutation & Combination, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers, Progression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was Lengthy & Tricky as per few students.

• Physics – Easy level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Rotational Motion, SHM & Waves, Gravitation, Heat & Thermodynamics, Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Communication Systems, Semi-Conductors. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. This section was balanced overall.

• Chemistry –Moderate Level. Physical Chemistry was given less weightage as compared to Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Questions asked from Qualitative Analysis. d & f Block elements, Quantitative Analysis of Compounds, Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Biomolecules, Hydrocarbons, Amines, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides , Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics. MCQs were tricky compared to Numerical Section.

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderately Tough, Chemistry was Moderate Level, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was Moderately Tough level as per students.

(6) Students were given plain papers for rough work.

(7) There was tight invigilation as per students.

(8) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(9) Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head, FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)