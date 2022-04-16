JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 begins today, check exam day guidelines here

National Testing Agency, NTA begins JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022 on April 16, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted from April 16 to April 21, 2022. The JEE mains examination will comprise of two shifts- first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon and second shift will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm.

The examination will be computer based test mode. Candidates who have appear for the examination can check the exam day guidelines given below.

JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2022: Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry admit card along with self declaration downloaded from the NTA website duly filled in.

A transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizers, personal transparent water bottle and sugar tablets/ fruits should be carried.

Candidates are not allowed to carry intruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

All the appearing candidates will have to follow the COVID19 guidelines issued by state and central government for appearing for the exam. Use of face masks, sanitisers, maintaining social distancing is a must among all students.