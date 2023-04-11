NTA conducted JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I Day 4 afternoon session examination on 11th April, 2023. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper. JEE Mains Session 2 Day 4 2nd shift paper was of Moderate level(PTI)

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for anincorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 11th April, 2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Calculus. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse Hyperbola & Circle, Definite Integrals, Limits & Continuity, Area under curves, Matrices, Vectors, 3D Geometry. Few good questions also from Binomial Theorem and Permutation & Combination. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per few students.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM & Waves, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Gravitation and Modern Physics. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy to Moderate. This section was balanced.

Chemistry - Easy level. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry were asked equally and had more questions as compared to Physical Chemistry. The Numerical Section had questions from chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry. There were mixed concept questions from Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from s-block, p-block, Chemical Bonding, Co-ordination Compounds and Metallurgy.

Ramesh Batlish Managing Partner & Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres