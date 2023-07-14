JEECUP 2023 admit card releasing on July 16 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here’s how to download

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2023 admit card on July 16, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2023 admit card releasing on July 16, here’s how to download (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, the UPJEE examination will be conducted on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEECUP 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the registration window has been opened again for new candidates. All those candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the examination can apply till July 14, 2023 on the official site of JEECUP.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

