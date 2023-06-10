Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2023 registration process to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, get link

JEECUP 2023 registration process to end today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 05:31 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will today end the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from June 11 to June 15. UPJEE(P) -2023 Examination date will be announced soon.

Direct link to apply

JEECUP 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of 300. The application fee is 200 for SC/ST category candidates.

JEECUP 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Proceed with the applictaions

Fill the application form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Take a printout for future reference

