JEECUP 2023: UPJEE correction window ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 01:00 PM IST

JEECUP 2023 correction window ends today, June 27, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to make changes in the application form.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close JEECUP 2023 correction window on June 27, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in application form of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can do it through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The correction window for Polytechnic and Post Diploma in Industrial Safety was opened on June 21, 2023. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEECUP 2023: How to make corrections

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 correction window link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on March 4 and ended on June 15, 2023. The UPJEE exam date will be announced soon, read the official website.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
