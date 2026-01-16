JEECUP 2026: Registration begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here
JEECUP 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for UPJEE is given here.
Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for JEECUP 2026. Candidates who want to Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link to apply through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The last date to apply is April 30, 2026. The correction window will open on April 26 and close on April 30, 2026. The examination will be held from May 15 to May 22, 2026. The result will be available to candidates on the official website on May 30, 2026.
Direct link to register for JEECUP 2026
JEECUP 2026: How to register
To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
2. Click on JEECUP 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹300/- for General/ OBC category candidates and ₹200/- for SC/ST category candidates. The payment should be done through Net Banking/ Debit/ Credit card and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.
