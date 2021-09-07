JEECUP Answer Key 2021 released on jeecup.nic.in, download link here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP Answer Key 2021 on September 6, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can download the answer key through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

The UP JEE exam was conducted from August 31 to September 4, 2021. The examination was conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates can raise objections for against the answer key released by the Council by paying an amount for each question. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEECUP Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses at various polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The result for the same will be declared soon after the final answer key has been released. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.