Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 13, 2025 08:21 AM IST

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 will be released today, June 13, 2025. The steps to download the UPJEE provisional key is given here. 

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on June 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today
JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today

The provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today. The last date to raise objections is June 15, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay processing fee of 100/- for each answer they want to raise objection for. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, Rs. 100/- will be returned to them and the error will be rectified. In case the claim is found to be wrong, Rs. 100/- will be confiscated.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: How to download 

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UP Joint Entrance examination was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On