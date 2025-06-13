JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on June 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the provisional key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional key releasing today

The provisional key will be released today and the objection window will also open today. The last date to raise objections is June 15, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay processing fee of ₹100/- for each answer they want to raise objection for. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, Rs. 100/- will be returned to them and the error will be rectified. In case the claim is found to be wrong, Rs. 100/- will be confiscated.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UP Joint Entrance examination was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.