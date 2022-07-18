JEECUP results 2022 for UPJEE entrance test today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Results 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP will announce results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on Monday, July 18, in the evening. Once declared, JEECUP results will be available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The entrance test was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

Once declared, candidates can check their scores by following the steps given below:

How to check JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the home page, click on the JEECUP 2022 result link. Now, login with the required login credentials. Submit and view scores.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.