JENPAS UG 2022 result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here

The results of the JENPAS UG 2022 Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses (WBJEEB) were released today, July 18. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEEB conducted JENPAS UG on May 15, 2022 and the answer key was released on the same date.

Here's the direct link to check the result

JENPAS UG 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'JENPAS UG' tab.

Key in your application number and date of birth.

Your JENPAS UG rank card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.

