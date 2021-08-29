Jharkhand combined civil services prelims rescheduled

The Jharkhand combined civil services prelims exam which was earlier scheduled on September 12, will now be held on September 19, the state public service commission, JPSC has said in official notification. The Commission had initially scheduled the exam on May 2 however, it was postponed later.

Further details regarding the exam will be released on the official website, jpsc.gov.in, the Commission has informed candidates.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.