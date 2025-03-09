JIPMAT 2025 application window closes tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, apply via direct link

National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the JIPMAT 2025 application process on Monday, March 10, 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test should submit their applications on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT. JIPMAT 2025: To apply, candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Password.

To apply, candidates belonging to General/ OBC (NCL) category will have to pay ₹2000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Transgender category candidates should pay ₹1000 as application fee.

Likewise, candidates belonging outside India will have to pay ₹10,000 as application fee.

The application fee can be paid using through Net-Banking/Debit Card (except Master / Visa Card) / Credit Card / UPI.

As per the official schedule, the last date for the successful transaction of the examination fee is March 11, 2025.

Following this, the correction window will be opened from March 13 to March 15, 2025.

JIPMAT 2025 will be conducted on April 26, 2025 in English medium only.

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours 30 minutes.

JIPMAT 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for JIPMAT 2025.

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

2. On the home page, click on the registration link for JIPMAT 2025.

3. Enter the required details to register yourself.

4. Log in with your registered details.

5. Fill in the application form, make the payment of fee, and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT.