CUSAT CAT 2025: Application window for UG, PG courses closes on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in, direct link here

Cochin University of Science and Technology will be closing the application process for CUSAT CAT 2025 for UG, PG courses on Monday, March 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for CUSAT Common Admission Test should submit their applications on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in by tomorrow. CUSAT CAT 2025: Application window for UG, PG courses will close on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Notably, registration process for MBA, M.Tech, International candidates and Ph.D., PDF, Certificate / Diploma Programmes began on February 6 and will end on May 31, 2025.

Candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹1500 to appear for a maximum of two test codes.

Each additional test code will cost ₹500 for general candidates, and ₹250 for KSC/KST candidates.

Candidates who wish to apply for multiple M.Tech. and MBA programmes need to pay the application fees as given above and need not pay any additional Tests fees, as there is no CAT for these programmes.

Additionally, the CAT registration fee will be collected from the candidates who register for CUSAT through CUET (For PG programmes only).

The application fee can be paid through all Credit / Debit Cards/UPI or Net banking of almost all Banks.

Notably, the computer-based test will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for CUSAT CAT 2025, candidates may follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on CUSAT CAT 2025 link.

3. Enter details as asked to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUSAT.