Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CUSAT CAT 2025: Application window for UG, PG courses closes on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST

CUSAT CAT 2025: Registrations for UG, PG courses will close on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given below. 

Cochin University of Science and Technology will be closing the application process for CUSAT CAT 2025 for UG, PG courses on Monday, March 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for CUSAT Common Admission Test should submit their applications on the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in by tomorrow.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Application window for UG, PG courses will close on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (HT FILE PHOTO)
CUSAT CAT 2025: Application window for UG, PG courses will close on March 10 at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Direct link to apply for CUSAT CAT 2025

Notably, registration process for MBA, M.Tech, International candidates and Ph.D., PDF, Certificate / Diploma Programmes began on February 6 and will end on May 31, 2025.

Candidates will need to pay an application fee of 1500 to appear for a maximum of two test codes.

Also read: NTPC Limited recruiting for Company Secretary vacancies, check eligibility and other details here

Each additional test code will cost 500 for general candidates, and 250 for KSC/KST candidates.

Candidates who wish to apply for multiple M.Tech. and MBA programmes need to pay the application fees as given above and need not pay any additional Tests fees, as there is no CAT for these programmes.

Also read: ITBP accepting applications for Constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota, check details here

Additionally, the CAT registration fee will be collected from the candidates who register for CUSAT through CUET (For PG programmes only).

The application fee can be paid through all Credit / Debit Cards/UPI or Net banking of almost all Banks.

Notably, the computer-based test will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025.

Also read: NEET MDS 2025 registration window closes tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, apply via direct link

CUSAT CAT 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for CUSAT CAT 2025, candidates may follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on CUSAT CAT 2025 link.

3. Enter details as asked to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUSAT.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On