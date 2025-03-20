JIPMAT 2025 correction window now open at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has opened the application correction window for JIPMAT 2025.Candidates who applied for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can now make correction to their particulars on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. JIPMAT 2025 correction window is now open at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT, The direct link is given here.

The deadline to make corrections to applications of JIPMAT 2025 is March 21, 2025, 11:50 PM.

The NTA said in an official notice, "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 21 March 2025 (Up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI."

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA added.

JIPMAT 2025 will be conducted on April 26, 2025 in a single shift—from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Each question carries 4 (four) marks.

JIPMAT 2025: Steps to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in applications of JIPMAT 2025

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to login to your account.

3. Enter the credentials to login to the account.

4. Make the required corrections.

6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

In case of clarification, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at jipmat@nta.ac.in..

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JIPMAT 2025.