  • The JKPSC will conduct the main exam for prosecuting officer post from December 27 to January 6, 2022.
J&amp;K prosecuting officer main exam from December 27: JKPSC(jkpsc.nic.in)
J&K prosecuting officer main exam from December 27: JKPSC(jkpsc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The main exam for prosecuting officer post will be held from December 27 to January 6, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified. The Commission has released the entire schedule of the exam on its official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC prosecuting officer main exam schedule

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. The preliminary phase of the prosecuting officer exam was held in August.

For the main exam, the Commission is likely to issue new admit cards to candidates. Information regarding this will be intimated to candidates through the official website or else through registered mobile number and email ID. 

Candidates should check the official website of JKPSC for timely updates on the  main exam admit card.

The main exam of the Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive exam is likely to be held in the first fortnight of February 2022. A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam.

 

 

