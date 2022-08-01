JKPSC CCE answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's the direct link to check

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE Preliminary examination was conducted on July 31 in two sessions. Candidates can objections in the prescribed format till August 3.

JKPSC CCE answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Provisional Answer Key of J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the JKPSC CCE answer key below: