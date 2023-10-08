JKPSC Judicial Services preliminary exam 2023 answer key out at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSC) released the answer key for the J&K Civil Service (Judicial) Preliminary Examination, 2023 - Provisional Answer Keys on October 8. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. JKSSC releases answer key for J&K Civil Service (Judicial) Preliminary Exam

The written preliminary examination for the post of Civil Judge ( Junior Division) was conducted on October 8 in two sessions. Candidates can check the J&K Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary exam answer key below.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys from October 9 to October 11. Candidates have to pay ₹500 per question in favour of the Demand Draft in favour of the COE to the controller of examination, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

JKPSC Civil Service (Judicial) Preliminary Examination answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “J and K Civil Service (Judicial) Preliminary Examination, 2023 - Provisional Answer Key(s)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the JKPSC Civil Service (Judicial) Preliminary Exam answer key 2023

Take print for future reference.

Check the preliminary answer key below:

