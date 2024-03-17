JKPSC MO answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, download link here
Mar 17, 2024 07:13 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission releases provisional answer key for Medical Officer (Allopathic) post.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) post in the Health and Medical Education Department today, March 17. Interested candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
The JKPSC conducted the written examination for Medical Officer (Allopathic) posts on March 17.
JKPSC MO answer key 2024
JKPSC MO answer key 2024: How to check
To check the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Conduct of Written Test for the posts of Medical Officer (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department - Provisional Answer Key thereof.”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key
Take a printout for future reference.
