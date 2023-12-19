JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the admit card for the post for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist today, December 19. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. The written examination will be conducted on December 24. JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in

Applicants can use their email address and birthdate to download their admit card.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

JKSSB admit card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist scheduled to be held on 24.12.2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the JKSSB Helpline desk at 0191-2462335 for Jammu and 0191-2435089 for Srinagar or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.