close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 03:22 PM IST

JKSSB releases admit card for Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist post.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the admit card for the post for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist today, December 19. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. The written examination will be conducted on December 24.

JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB 2023 releases admit card for various post at jkssb.nic.in

Applicants can use their email address and birthdate to download their admit card.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Direct link to download JKSSB admit card 2023

JKSSB admit card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist scheduled to be held on 24.12.2023”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the JKSSB Helpline desk at 0191-2462335 for Jammu and 0191-2435089 for Srinagar or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out