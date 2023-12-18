close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB admit card release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in, exam on Dec 24

JKSSB admit card release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in, exam on Dec 24

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 05:14 PM IST

JKSSB releases the exam date for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist. Admit cards releasing tomorrow, December 19.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the examination date for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist today, December 18. The written examination will be conducted on December 24.

JKSSB admit card 2023 release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts (HT FIle)
JKSSB admit card 2023 release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts (HT FIle)

The hall tickets will be released on December 19. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their email ID and Date of Birth.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

JKSSB admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the E- admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the JKSSB Helpline desk at 0191-2462335 for Jammu and 0191-2435089 for Srinagar or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.

For more details check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out