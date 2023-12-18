JKSSB admit card release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in, exam on Dec 24

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the examination date for the post of Driver(s)/Truck Cleaner/Chemist today, December 18. The written examination will be conducted on December 24. JKSSB admit card 2023 release date out for Driver, chemist and other posts (HT FIle)

The hall tickets will be released on December 19. Candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their email ID and Date of Birth.

JKSSB admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the E- admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the JKSSB Helpline desk at 0191-2462335 for Jammu and 0191-2435089 for Srinagar or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.

For more details check the detailed notification here.