News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023 admit card release date out at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023 admit card release date out at jkssb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 08:26 PM IST

JKSSB to release admit card for Draftsman (Civil) exam on September 17. Exam to be held on September 24. Download from jkssb.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card release date for the post of Draftsman (Civil). The admit card for the Draftsman(Civil) exam will be out on September 17. The JKSSC Draftsman examination will be held on September 24. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB to release Draftsman (Civil) exam admit card on September 17; exam to be held on September 24
JKSSB to release Draftsman (Civil) exam admit card on September 17; exam to be held on September 24

“Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination is scheduled on 24-09-2023, shall be hosted on JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 17.09.2023 (04:00 PM) to 24.09.2023”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Draftsman exam 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Key in your login details

Your Draftsman exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to the Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out