JKSSB exam schedule 2021 released, admit cards from August 7

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts of health and medical education department. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the examination schedule on its official website at jkssb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the JKSSB will conduct the computer based written test for various posts of health and medical education department from August 17 to August 24.

The admit card for the examination of the candidates will be available for downloading from August 7 on the official website of JKSSB.

The official notification on the website of JKSSB reads, "Any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021."

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer attempted in the examination.



