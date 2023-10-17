News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB Field Inspector admit card 2023 out on jkssb.nic.in, link here

JKSSB Field Inspector admit card 2023 out on jkssb.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 17, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Candidates who will appear in the exam can download their admit cards from jkssb.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued admit cards of the OMR based written examination for the post of Field Inspector. Candidates who will appear in it can download their admit cards from jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Field Inspector admit card 2023 released on jkssb.nic.in(Screenshot of the admit card download page)

The exam is scheduled for October 22.

To download admit cards, candidates have to use email address and date of birth. The commission has asked them to read instructions given on the document after downloading it.

In case of any difficulty in downloading admit cards, candidates can contact the help desk on 0191-2461335 (Jammu), 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com till October 22 during office hours.

The commission has informed that there will be negative marking in the exam. One fourth of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is found to be incorrect.

The detailed syllabus of the exam is available on the JKSSB website.

How to download JKSSB Field Inspector admit card 2023

  1. Go to the commission's website, jkssb.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link “Admit Cards for OMR Examination for the post of Field Inspector, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2021”.
  3. Enter the required information and login.
  4. Check and download your admit card.
  5. Take a printout for future uses.

