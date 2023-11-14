JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, download link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) today, November 14. Candidates who will appear for the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) exam admit card available for download

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination on November 19.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 14.11.2023 to 19.11.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Cards for OMR-Based Written Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil)”

Enter log-in credentials, i.e. E-mail ID and Date of Birth

Your Junior Engineer (Civil) admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

