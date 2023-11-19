Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared the results and the final answer key for the post of Junior Environment Engineer today, November 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Junior Environment Engineer 2023 results and final answer key released at jkssb.nic.in

The written examination for the post of Junior Environment Engineer was conducted on November 5.

JKSSB Junior Environment Engineer 2023: How to check the final answer key and result

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Result/Score-sheet of Written Test for the post of Junior Environmental Engineer" or “Final Answer key Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Junior Environmental Engineer, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.