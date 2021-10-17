Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12
JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12

  • The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download it using registration number, and date of birth.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled from October 27 to November 12. The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download it using registration number, and date of birth.

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the JKSSB admit card
  • Read the instructions given in the admit card carefully
  • Make a list of all the items that have been allowed by the board to be taken to the exam hall

Through these exams, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board has said.

