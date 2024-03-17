The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the answer key for the Inspector, Finance Department post today, March 17. Candidates can check the provisional answer key regarding the written examination for the post of Inspector, Finance Department at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases answer key for Inspector posts; download link here(Shutterstock)

The written examination for the post of Inspector was conducted on March 17.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 18-03-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode.”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Inspector answer key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the What's New section

Next, click on the “Provisional Answer Key regarding Written Examination for the post of Inspector, Finance Department, held on 17.03.2024”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the provisional answer key

Take a printout for future reference.