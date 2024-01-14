JKSSB releases answer key for Stock Assistant at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the provisional answer key for the Stock Assistant, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department posts today, January 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases answer key for Stock Assistant at jkssb.nic.in(Shutterstock)

(JKSSB) conducted the written examination for the stock assistant, animal/sheep husbandry and fisheries department post on January 14.

"Any candidate having objection(s) to the answer key, may submit his/her objection(s)/representation(s) in respect of such question(s) on prescribed format/proforma annexed herewith as Annexure "B" along with the documentary proof/evidence substantiating the claim (hard copies only) and a fee of Rs. 200/- (in the form of demand draft) per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation/objection) in favour of the Accounts Officer, J&K Services Selection Board", reads the official notification.

The objections/representations may only be submitted online within three working days beginning on January 15, 2024, at the JKSSB office located at Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar, or at CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu.

JKSSB answer key: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the printout for future reference.