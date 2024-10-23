JKSSB releases exam dates for Police Constables, Jr. Steno., Steno Typist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has released the notice of OMR-based examination dates for various posts. The official exam dates notice is available to candidates on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases exam dates for Constables, Jr. Steno., Steno Typist & other posts

According to the official notice, the examination for Home Department Constable posts will be held on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024.

The examination for Junior Stenographer posts in the Animal/ Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department and Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department will be conducted on December 29, 2024.

The Junior Scale Stenographer for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, Steno typist for the Horticulture Department and Health and Medical Education department will be held on December 29, 2024.

The Law Department Urdu Typist examination will be held on December 30, 2024.

The Board has also released the syllabus for Constables and other posts along with the exam dates.

How to download notice

Candidates appearing for the posts mentioned above can download the exam date and syllabus notice by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on OMR based exam notice link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates and syllabus.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The official notice reads, “The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading of admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time. This is an advance notice for the information of concerned candidates.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.