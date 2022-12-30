Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSBSI Answer Key out at jkssb.nic.in, get link and raise objections till Jan 2

JKSSBSI Answer Key out at jkssb.nic.in, get link and raise objections till Jan 2

competitive exams
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:09 PM IST

JKSSB has released the answer keys for the post of SI, Home Department.

ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key along with the question paper for the CBT examination conducted for the Sub Inspector, Home Department post. The answer key is available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB conducted the CBT examination for the post of SI, Home Department from December 7 till December 20. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys if any from December 30, 2022 till January 2, 2023.

Candidates having objection have to pay 200 per question as processing fee.

Direct link to checkJKSSB SI answer key

Notification here

JKSSB SIanswer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JKSSB SI answer key link

Login using roll number and date of birth

JKSSB SI answer key will be displayed on you're screen

Raise objection if any

Pay fee and take print out.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jkssb answer key
jkssb answer key

TRENDING TOPICS
Story Saved
Friday, December 30, 2022
