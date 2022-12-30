JKSSBSI Answer Key out at jkssb.nic.in, get link and raise objections till Jan 2

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key along with the question paper for the CBT examination conducted for the Sub Inspector, Home Department post. The answer key is available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB conducted the CBT examination for the post of SI, Home Department from December 7 till December 20. Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys if any from December 30, 2022 till January 2, 2023.

Candidates having objection have to pay ₹200 per question as processing fee.

JKSSB SIanswer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JKSSB SI answer key link

Login using roll number and date of birth

JKSSB SI answer key will be displayed on you're screen

Raise objection if any

Pay fee and take print out.