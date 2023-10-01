JKSSC DEO admit card released date out at jkssb.nic.in, exam to be held on Oct 8

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card release date for the post of Data Entry Operator. As per the notification, the admit card for the DEO written exam will be released on October 3. The written examination for the post of Data Entry Operator will be conducted on October 8. Once released, candidates can download the admit card for the Junior Engineer exam from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards from the website using their E-mail and Date of Birth. JKSSB announces release date for DEO admit card; download from October 3

“Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination is scheduled on 08-10-2023, shall be hosted on JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 03-10-2023 to 08- 10-2023”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB DEO 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of DEO

Key in your login details

Your JKSSB DEO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates may call the JKSSB Help Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) for assistance with downloading any issues relating to the admit card, or they may send an email to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Only from October 3, 2023, until October 8, 2023, will the Help Desk be operational.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON